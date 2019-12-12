Rochester man arrested after pursuit, deputy injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man has been arrested after a chase with law enforcement that ended in Rochester. A deputy was injured while trying to take the suspect into custody.

The driver of a gray Honda Civic, 42-year-old Jeremy Kirkham of Rochester, is well-known to law enforcement. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said there was a warrant out for his arrest for failing to pay child support.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, authorities got a call from someone who lived in the 3900 Block of Highway 14 East. The caller said the gray Civic was "creeping" around the parking lot.

Deputies pulled Kirkham over on the 40th Avenue SE on Highway 14. They believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies said Kirkham is a well-known user of meth.

According to authorities, a deputy demanded that Kirkham get out of the car. Kirkham refused and drove off.

Coming up at noon...a deputy is injured after a chase through Rochester. Here's video from a viewer's front door camera as the pursuit unfolded.

The chase led to the 400 Block of 22nd Avenue SW, where Kirkham attempted to drive through a backyard before his vehicle got stuck.

Deputies told him to get out of the vehicle at gun point. According to the Sheriff's Office, Kirkham refused and deputies took him to the ground.

One deputy sustained a shoulder injury in the effort to remove Kirkham from the vehicle. He will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Kirkham was taken into custody at the Adult Detention Center. Deputies said he refused to take a blood test.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, he is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, obstruction with force, fourth DWI controlled substance, 3rd refusal to test and multiple traffic violations.