Athlete of the Week – Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville Wrestling

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - Heavy lies the crown, unless your Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy. The senior standout has been the undisputed king of Southeastern Minnesota wrestling for three years now, and has won every title imaginable.

This past weekend, Kennedy took home his third Minnesota Christas Tournament title, an event harder to win than the state tournament. The win placed him in rare and elite company, but to Patrick…

"It means nothing to me," he said. "I don't think about it. My goal this year wasn't to be a multiple Minnesota Christmas Tournament Champion. I just look at it as another event to propel me to the bigger stages in wrestling."

His historic success has placed a target on his back larger than any other in the state. It's a pressure not many are built for.

"On your way to the top, you're the hunter," he said. "Then when you're on the top, everyone says you have a target on your back. My last two state titles, I've bumped up [weight classes] looking for that better guy and I have always gone out and looked for the competition. I never feel like the hunted. When I was going to the top, it should be as hard as when I got to the top, so that's probably my mindset. Every single day matters and is never a day to rest mentally."

In fact, it seems Kennedy doesn't rest at all. In his last 83 matches, Kennedy has won three state title and three Christmas Tournaments, all while not losing once. It's success that has brought clarity to his goals, and his world-class destination.

"I'm close. I'm close. 2024. I'll be ready. I know it."

The 2024 Olympic Games are very much in play for Kennedy, who is the number 1 ranked wrestler in the country at 182 pounds.

"Now until there, it's four or five years, really not that far away. Just making sure I attack every day with relentless effort and keep moving forward. Nothing to rest on."

Patrick Kennedy of the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.