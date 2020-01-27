Traffic stop in Rochester leads to drug arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

According to the Rochester Police Department, on Friday at about 12:20 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle for not using a turn signal at N Broadway Avenue near Northern Hills Drive.

Police said Christopher Flores, 35, of Rochester, and Jerry Figueroa, 35, were in the vehicle.

RPD said police searched car after smelling marijuana and discovered a duffel bag with 58 grams of meth, two stolen license plates and a check book inside. Police also reportedly found 43 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, two 40-caliber bullets and four shotgun shells.

Flores is facing drug charges and driving after license revocation. Figueroa is facing drug charges and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.