Around Town: Rally of the Restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)- There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood, and patients rely on the caring spirit of blood donors.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is promoting its Rally of the Restaurants competition with support from Olmsted County restaurants to save lives through blood donation, and build community relationships and awareness about donating blood and blood products.

Show your support by donating blood for your favorite restaurant. It's easy to donate. Simply check-in at the front desk at one of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center locations with the desired restaurant name to ensure your blood donation is counted during the competition. The restaurant with the highest amount of donation points will win bragging rights and a plaque.

“The Rally of the Restaurants Blood Donation Challenge is a way that blood donors can help provide a much-needed, life-giving resource that is not available by any other means," says Camille van Buskirk, M.D., medical director of Mayo's Blood Donor Program. "Not only do the blood donations help save the lives of our patients, but they will also help to show support for a favorite restaurant during the challenge."

Henry Clarin of Nova Restaurant Group stated his excitement for this challenge: "Chester's, Pescara and Terza are part of the local Rochester community. We have supported local efforts to help our friends and neighbors for over 10 years in Rochester. We look forward to continuing our service to our community with our support through Rally of the Restaurants and the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program."

Learn more about donating to https://connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/