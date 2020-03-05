Drink and donate. Checking in on a Rochester community group mixing fun with helping out

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, a group had community members drinking and donating.

"We have to 'Donate to Drink' happening at Little Thistle Brewing. We are actually raising funds and collecting perishable for Rochester Center Warming Shelter," said Interconnection events chair committee member Crystal Heim.

A group called Interconnection puts on the event about every three months to help out different local charities.

People donate items and receive a free drink.

Thursday's event is helping Rochester's warming shelter.

"So we have some hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is a hot commodity at the warming shelter. We have macaroni and cheese the Velveeta and cheese, we also have a lot of different soups," Heim said.

Interconnection leader Ben Tilson came up with the idea for the events three years ago.

"I really wanted to find a unique way to give back to all the local causes in Rochester cause there's so many non profits," he said.

He says the warming center is the eighth charity his group has supported and they've collected more than 10,000 items since the beginning.

The event has always been held at Little Thistle Brewing Company.

Brewery owner Steven Finnie said he is happy to open his doors for these types of gatherings.

"It's huge because me and my wife often say brewery yes people come and they can drink beer or kombucha, or soda but really its a large community meeting space," Finnie said.

The Warming Center is always seeking donations for those who want to give.

The next 'Donate to Drink' is in three months at Little Thistle Brewing. The charity being sponsored has not been announced yet.