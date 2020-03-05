Here come the 50s and 60s

Warm and breezy conditions are on the way for the weekend. Strong southerly winds will bring late April-like temperatures to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Highs on Saturday will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. Some areas in NE Iowa could reach the middle 50s late Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and even lower 60s. Some areas could reach near record-breaking levels on Sunday.

Recapping Thursday's Windy Conditions:

Winds were breezy Thursday morning and afternoon. Rochester had peak wind gusts near 45-50 mph. Calmer conditions are on the way for Friday!