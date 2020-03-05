Kansas State looks to end streak vs Iowa State

Iowa State (12-18, 5-12) vs. Kansas State (9-21, 2-15)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State looks to extend Kansas State’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Kansas State’s last Big 12 win came against the Oklahoma Sooners 61-53 on Jan. 29. Iowa State fell 77-71 at home to West Virginia on Tuesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Iowa State, Solomon Young, Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Cyclones points over their last five.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 33.6 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-10 when scoring at least 61.

COMING UP SHORT: Iowa State has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 65.8 points and allowing 78.3 points during those contests. Kansas State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 60.8 points while giving up 67.3.

STINGY STATE: Kansas State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.5 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has dropped to 24.4 percent during the team’s 10-game losing streak, however.

