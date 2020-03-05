POSTPONED: How COVID-19 is affecting events such as the Arnold Classic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTTC) -- Earlier this week Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that the Arnold Classic World Bodybuilding Championship will still go on as planned, but no spectators will be allowed to watch. The trade show, which brings in 250,000 people according to a video posted by Schwarzenegger, will happen later in the year. The Arnold Classic takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center every year.

With COVID-19 fears growing as more cases are announced daily in the US, more events are considering either cancelling or postponing. For sports, some are considering playing the events with no fans. Italy has banned all fans from its events until April 3rd while the NCAA is contemplating its March Madness games in empty arenas.

KTTC's Zach Fuller reached out to the Mayo Civic Center to see if it had events cancelled or if it considered cancelling any for fear of outbreak with thousands of people in the same facility.

General Manager Ricky Gonzales emailed us a statement saying,

"We are closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) globally and any potential impact it may have on our day-to-day operations. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. Our corporate team with ASM Global is in communication with public health organizations such as, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) we are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur. Any actions we take will be consistent with guidelines from these agencies and local health department officials. At the local level, we have met with Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and Olmsted County Public Health and are following their lead as more information becomes available."