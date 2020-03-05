Wind Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&