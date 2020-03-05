Wind Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Faribault County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&