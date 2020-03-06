 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:48 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

State Semifinal=

Bishop Garrigan 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37

Newell-Fonda 84, Saint Ansgar 33

Class 2A=

State Semifinal=

North Linn, Troy Mills 61, West Hancock, Britt 46

Osage 46, Cascade,Western Dubuque 32

Class 3A=

State Championship=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, North Polk, Alleman 46

Class 5A=

State Championship=

Johnston 69, Waukee 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

