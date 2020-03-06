Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
State Semifinal=
Bishop Garrigan 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 37
Newell-Fonda 84, Saint Ansgar 33
Class 2A=
State Semifinal=
North Linn, Troy Mills 61, West Hancock, Britt 46
Osage 46, Cascade,Western Dubuque 32
Class 3A=
State Championship=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, North Polk, Alleman 46
Class 5A=
State Championship=
Johnston 69, Waukee 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/