How daylight saving time can impact your health

(CNN) -- This weekend many of us will be adjusting our body clocks, and getting one less hour of sleep.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., the time will advance instantly, but it will take longer for our body clocks to adjust.

Losing one hour may not seem like much, but that small change can be a big deal for your health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many people aren't getting enough sleep to begin with, so additional sleep loss can lead to deadly consequences.

The Monday after the time shift is linked to an increase in car crashes, according to a Stanford University Study which looked at two decades of data.

Also, adults who miss out on even one hour of sleep a day are more likely to report health problems like diabetes, depression and heart disease.

That's compared to those who get 7 or 8 hours of sleep.

Experts suggest you use the time change to reset your sleep habits to make sure you get enough rest.