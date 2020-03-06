Protecting America’s bird, how you can help

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) - In an idyllic, mild March day spent at Good Earth Village, it's not uncommon to see an eagle in flight.

"This is actually a great place in Minnesota to spot raptors," Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center Wildlife Coordinator Molly Kelly said.

While the bluffs of Good Earth Village provide a picturesque eagle watching perch, it is a rarity to rescue one.

"We noticed the eagle down in the water," God Earth Village Program Director Hannah Loeffler-Kemp said. "It wasn't moving at all, looked very helpless in the water.

This time of year, you're more likely to see the majestic bird near rivers and creeks -- however, the winter thaw also offers more dangers to the creature, from food the bird feeds on beneath melting snow. Loeffler-Kemp captured the rescue on camera last Saturday, as two Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center employees wrapped a towel around the bird and pulled it from the water. What the rescue team didn't know then, was that the eagle was poisoned.

"They brought the eagle to the Raptor Center and then eagle went up there to get some care and more evaluation on the lead poisoning," Loeffler-Kemp said. "But unfortunately it didn't make it. It didn't survive."

Due to high levels of lead poisoning, the Raptor Center euthanized the bald eagle. As it turns out, it's more common than you think.

"There tends to be a re-surge this time of year," Kelly said. "Anything that was dead and hidden underneath the snow is now being exposed and eagles are eating that."

Kelly says out of the 120 to 130 birds that are seen by the Raptor Center each year, about 90 percent of them have some level of lead poisoning in their blood stream. Of the birds infected, about 20 to 25 percent have clinically high poisoning, meaning most of them die, or are euthanized.

"Lead is pretty deadly," Kelly said. "A very small amount can kill an adult bald eagle. Lead fragments into pieces when its shot, so if we injure a deer or leave out a guts pile and an eagle eats it, it can poison an eagle."

She recommends switching to copper ammunition. Loeffler-Kemp echoes.

"It was a mixture of seeing this beautiful, majestic creature, but also seeing it so powerless and so helpless was heartbreaking," Loeffler-Kemp said. "And to know that it was something preventable and to really see how our actions impact the environment and seeing it so up close."

As a Raptor Center rescue volunteer, Kelly says there are simple ways to make a difference. Such as refraining from throwing decomposing food -- like a banana peel or apple core -- out the window during a road trip.

"Prey like mice and squirrels love getting food they don't have to work for, but when we are drawing those prey to the side of the road, we are also driving those predators to the side of the road as well. Eagle Bluff houses three birds of prey as education animals, of those three, two have been hit by cars which has prevented them from living in the wild."

Another way to help our flying friends; moving a bird feeder further from a window, or marking a window to help birds see the glass.

"You can get special UV markers that you can write on the windows with," Kelly said. "Just something that you can break up the image so birds can keep flying."

Even so, Kelly says lead poisoning is often the cause of death -- or the cause of injury that cause a birds death.

"Lead poisoning in their bloodstream can also cause issues, it can affect their flight ability, their organ function," Kelly said. "Sometimes you see birds that are injured, they run into power lines, hit by cars, it's not always lead poisoning that kills them, but other injuries that kill them. But sometimes, they'll find lead poisoning and that could have been the cause of those injuries."

Banning lead ammunition and fishing tackles has been and currently is a conversation in Minnesota legislature. Kelly says a proposed bill was seen by the House on Thursday.