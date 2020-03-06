Tranquil today; a windy and warm weekend is ahead

After the raw, blustery, and damp Thursday we experienced, we're ready for something quieter and much more pleasant today and it looks like high pressure from the north will bring those changes for our Friday. Winds will diminish quickly in the early morning hours today with much lighter winds in the weather picture for the midday and afternoon today. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s, which a little above average for this time of the year.

Temperatures will ease back into the upper 20s this evening before warmer air begins to blow in on brisk south winds. Temperatures will climb into the lower 30s in the overnight hours.