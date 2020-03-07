Drake faces Bradley in MVC semis

Drake (20-13, 10-10) vs. Bradley (21-11, 12-7)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MVC championship game is on the line as Drake and Bradley are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 5, when the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field while holding Bradley’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to a 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 21-5 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Bradley has 41 assists on 74 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Drake has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

