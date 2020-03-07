UPDATE: Large tree blamed for Saturday power outage in NW Rochester

UPDATE: RPU says the cause of the power outage in NW Rochester is a large tree that came down, taking some lines with it. The incident also damaged a power pole. RPU says crews are working to restore service to the remaining customers still without power.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Utilities says crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers in NW Rochester.

RPU twitter reported the outage just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The utility says crews are working to restore service. At one point, the RPU outage map listed at least 1876 customers affected.

RPU has not stated a cause, but it has been fairly windy Saturday.