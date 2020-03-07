 Skip to Content

Rochester brewery hosts beard competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A local brewing company is raising money for National Alliance of Mental Illness of Southeast Minnesota in a unique way.

Saturday afternoon at Little Thistle Brewing Company held a beard competition.

Categories included: Best Beard, Best Mustache and even Best Attempt of a Beard.

Ben Ankeny Taproom Manager said beyond folks winning prizes, someone may actually lose a beard.

"The goal is to get $1,000 raised, if we get a $1,000 raised one of the gentlemen will lose (his beard). If they get $2,000 they’re all three going to shave their beards. So we need to raise $2,000."

Ankeny said this event helps the local beard community to get together and raise money.

Proceeds from the tattoos will also be going towards NAMI.

