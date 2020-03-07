Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
4A Section 1=
Semifinal=
Lakeville South 80, Owatonna 66
Rochester Mayo 74, Rochester Century 57
4A Section 2=
Semifinal=
Eden Prairie 99, Prior Lake 74
Shakopee 61, Chaska 50
4A Section 4=
Semifinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Woodbury 46
East Ridge 66, Tartan 50
4A Section 7=
Semifinal=
Cambridge-Isanti 92, Forest Lake 75
Duluth East 54, Andover 48
4A Section 8=
Semifinal=
Maple Grove 58, St. Michael-Albertville 54
Moorhead 86, Buffalo 71
3A Section 1=
Semifinal=
Albert Lea 55, Simley 32
Austin 64, Byron 45
3A Section 2=
Semifinal=
Mankato East 86, Hutchinson 42
Marshall 87, St. Peter 59
3A Section 3=
Semifinal=
Holy Angels 73, South St. Paul 57
Richfield 75, Bloomington Kennedy 63
3A Section 4=
Semifinal=
Minnehaha Academy 101, Columbia Heights 64
Totino-Grace 71, St. Anthony 51
3A Section 6=
Semifinal=
DeLaSalle 67, Minneapolis Henry 44
Waconia 81, Mound Westonka 73
2A Section 1=
Semifinal=
Dover-Eyota 100, Caledonia 84
Stewartville 71, Pine Island 59
2A Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Jackson County Central 56, Fairmont 51
Minnewaska 51, Redwood Valley 50
2A Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Concordia Academy 87, St. Agnes 52
Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, St. Paul Academy 56
St. Croix Prep 81, St. Paul Humboldt 43
Twin Cities Academy 86, St. Paul Washington 61
2A Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Blake 65, Watertown-Mayer 62
Maranatha Christian 45, Litchfield 43
Minneapolis North 89, Holy Family Catholic 51
Rockford 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 39
2A Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 42
Melrose 76, Holdingford 42
Mora 67, Annandale 64
Pine City 81, Osakis 73
2A Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Duluth Marshall 56, Greenway 53
Esko 68, Pequot Lakes 47
Pierz 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 65
Virginia 43, Proctor 38
2A Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Pelican Rapids 57
East Grand Forks 56, Barnesville 49
Fergus Falls 62, Warroad 45
Perham 65, Thief River Falls 41
1A Section 1=
Semifinal=
Blooming Prairie 52, Grand Meadow 49
Hayfield 68, Randolph 60
1A Section 3=
Semifinal=
Central Minnesota Christian 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 56
Southwest Minnesota Christian 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48
1A Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Christ’s Household of Faith 100, Avail Academy 59
Hope Academy 64, Liberty Classical 51
Legacy Christian 75, PACT Charter 38
Trinity 50, West Lutheran 49
1A Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Pine River-Backus 36
East Central 55, St. John’s Prep 45
Hinckley-Finlayson 65, Cromwell 51
Nevis 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44
1A Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Hancock 61, Parkers Prairie 58
Henning 85, New York Mills 48
Mahnomen/Waubun 60, NCEUH 56
West Central 73, Ashby 55
1A Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Ely 73, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 95, Deer River 74
Nashwauk-Keewatin 81, Cherry 56
North Woods 88, Carlton 63
1A Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Ada-Borup 46, Kittson County Central 35
Blackduck 81, Red Lake 79
Cass Lake-Bena 87, Win-E-Mac 79
Fertile-Beltrami 73, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57
