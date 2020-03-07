 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
9:48 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Section 1=

Semifinal=

Lakeville South 80, Owatonna 66

Rochester Mayo 74, Rochester Century 57

4A Section 2=

Semifinal=

Eden Prairie 99, Prior Lake 74

Shakopee 61, Chaska 50

4A Section 4=

Semifinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Woodbury 46

East Ridge 66, Tartan 50

4A Section 7=

Semifinal=

Cambridge-Isanti 92, Forest Lake 75

Duluth East 54, Andover 48

4A Section 8=

Semifinal=

Maple Grove 58, St. Michael-Albertville 54

Moorhead 86, Buffalo 71

3A Section 1=

Semifinal=

Albert Lea 55, Simley 32

Austin 64, Byron 45

3A Section 2=

Semifinal=

Mankato East 86, Hutchinson 42

Marshall 87, St. Peter 59

3A Section 3=

Semifinal=

Holy Angels 73, South St. Paul 57

Richfield 75, Bloomington Kennedy 63

3A Section 4=

Semifinal=

Minnehaha Academy 101, Columbia Heights 64

Totino-Grace 71, St. Anthony 51

3A Section 6=

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 67, Minneapolis Henry 44

Waconia 81, Mound Westonka 73

2A Section 1=

Semifinal=

Dover-Eyota 100, Caledonia 84

Stewartville 71, Pine Island 59

2A Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Jackson County Central 56, Fairmont 51

Minnewaska 51, Redwood Valley 50

2A Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Concordia Academy 87, St. Agnes 52

Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, St. Paul Academy 56

St. Croix Prep 81, St. Paul Humboldt 43

Twin Cities Academy 86, St. Paul Washington 61

2A Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Blake 65, Watertown-Mayer 62

Maranatha Christian 45, Litchfield 43

Minneapolis North 89, Holy Family Catholic 51

Rockford 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 39

2A Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 42

Melrose 76, Holdingford 42

Mora 67, Annandale 64

Pine City 81, Osakis 73

2A Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Duluth Marshall 56, Greenway 53

Esko 68, Pequot Lakes 47

Pierz 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 65

Virginia 43, Proctor 38

2A Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Pelican Rapids 57

East Grand Forks 56, Barnesville 49

Fergus Falls 62, Warroad 45

Perham 65, Thief River Falls 41

1A Section 1=

Semifinal=

Blooming Prairie 52, Grand Meadow 49

Hayfield 68, Randolph 60

1A Section 3=

Semifinal=

Central Minnesota Christian 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 56

Southwest Minnesota Christian 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48

1A Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Christ’s Household of Faith 100, Avail Academy 59

Hope Academy 64, Liberty Classical 51

Legacy Christian 75, PACT Charter 38

Trinity 50, West Lutheran 49

1A Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54, Pine River-Backus 36

East Central 55, St. John’s Prep 45

Hinckley-Finlayson 65, Cromwell 51

Nevis 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44

1A Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hancock 61, Parkers Prairie 58

Henning 85, New York Mills 48

Mahnomen/Waubun 60, NCEUH 56

West Central 73, Ashby 55

1A Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Ely 73, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 95, Deer River 74

Nashwauk-Keewatin 81, Cherry 56

North Woods 88, Carlton 63

1A Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Ada-Borup 46, Kittson County Central 35

Blackduck 81, Red Lake 79

Cass Lake-Bena 87, Win-E-Mac 79

Fertile-Beltrami 73, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content