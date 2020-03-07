Unseasonably mild temperatures continue Sunday; Rain chances possible next week

We saw a fabulous mild and sunny day Saturday and for folks loving this spring-like, it will continue into next week. Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be blustery tonight out of the southwest at 15-20 mph.

Windy conditions remain into Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Widespread temperatures in the 50s are likely with some locations in northern Iowa climbing into the lower 60s. Clouds will begin to build during the evening as a low pressure system moves closer to the region.

Widespread rain is possible throughout the day on Monday with accumulations looking to stay below half an inch. Tuesday will see a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning could see a slight chance for a wintry mix of rain/snow showers; little to no accumulation is expected.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday could see a slight chance of rain showers with afternoon highs taking a run at 50 degrees. Friday should be a pleasant spring-like day with highs in the mid 40s and mostly sunny skies. Saturday could see another chance of rain showers with highs in the lower 40s.