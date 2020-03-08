Cooling down this week with off and on precipitation chances

We saw a beautiful weekend all across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Rochester reached a high of 53 degrees on Sunday, making it the warmest day of 2020. The last time Rochester reached 50 degrees or warmer was on October 28th, 2019 where the high temperature reached 52 degrees.

Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with a chance for rain showers after midnight.

A passing low pressure system will bring widespread light rain to the region for most of Monday, so you'll want the umbrella and rain boots handy. The associated cold front will also cool afternoon temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. While conditions will feel cooler than they did over the weekend, they will be seasonal for this time of the year. Rain showers look to come to an end around dinner time with cloudy skies remaining for the rest of the night.

High pressure takes control of the region Tuesday, allowing for a break in the precipitation, but a short wave will give us the chance for a wintry mix overnight into very early Wednesday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected, but anything that does stick to the roads may create slick spots for the morning commute. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the low to mid 40s with partly sunny skies.

Another round of light rain looks possible for Thursday with temperature taking a run at 50 degrees. Drier and sunnier conditions move in for Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Additional precipitation chances are possible over the weekend with above normal temperatures in the 40s remaining.