Enjoying the warmest day of 2020 at River Road Dog Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sunday marked the warmest day of 2020 so far — with temperatures reaching the 50's all across our viewing area.

Tails were wagging over at River Road Dog Park in Rochester. Furry friends of all breeds had a great afternoon of playing fetch with their owners.

The melting snow left pools of mud all over the park, to add a little fun to their playtime. Although it's a muddy mess - dog owners are just happy to be outside.

"This is the nicest day we've seen in a really long time. My Max just turned one and he hasn't been to the dog park yet, so we wanted to show him the awesomeness of all these dogs and let him run free," said dog owner Jules Michel Blum.

"You can see everybody smiling and chatty and it just feels like there's a weight lifted off your shoulders when you're not huddled up and freezing. So we're seeing a lot of people walking!"

Not only was it the warmest day of the year so far, the sun didn't set until 7:06PM!