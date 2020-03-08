JUST IN: Three Iowans test positive for COVID-19 in Johnson County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - Test results from Iowa's State Hygienic Laboratory show three Iowans from Johnson County have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individuals include a middle-age (41-60) adult and two older adults (61-80).

Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions while one did not. None required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation.

Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference this afternoon to update Iowans on the state of the outbreak in Iowa.

“The state of Iowa has been coordinating plans across state agencies, including a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick. My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.” Governor Kim Reynolds

The IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist says all three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt. The department is now working to assess potential exposures to others.