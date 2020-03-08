Police: mother, baby found dead in Cloquet, search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

CLOQUET, MN (KBJR) -- Authorities are searching for an "armed and dangerous" Cloquet man after police say a woman and a child were found dead inside a home Sunday morning.

According to Cloquet Police, a concerned citizen asked authorities to conduct a welfare check on the woman and her child around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Cloquet Police say officers checked the home in question but were unable to contact or see anyone inside.

They later conducted a search warrant at the home, located in the 1600 block of Locke Lane in the City of Cloquet on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

While searching, police say officers found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.



Names of the victims are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

A statement released from the band says the Reservation Business Committee met this morning to implement plans to keep the FDL community safe and informed.

“We live in a very close-knit community in which trauma to any one individual or group deeply affects our collective well-being,” says Kevin Dupuis, Tribal Chairman. “We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our people and our neighboring communities, with which FDL has strong ties.”

Cloquet Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a suspect, who police identified as Sheldon James Thompson, a 33-year-old man from Cloquet. Thompson is 5’7 tall, 180 lbs., brown eyes, and may have a shaved head.

Sheldon Thompson, Courtesy Cloquet Police

Police believe Thompson might be driving a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue, or a tan Honda Accord with Wisconsin registration.

"Thompson is believed to be armed and dangerous--the public is advised not to approach Thompson," Cloquet Police wrote.

If you know the whereabouts of Thompson, you are asked to call 911.



It is believed the victims and suspects had a relationship or otherwise knew each other.



The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Autopsies are scheduled to determine their exact cause of death.

Police say the motive is under investigation. There are numerous witnesses, and the interviews may take some time.

Anonymous tips can be sent by sending the message CLOQUETPD TIP, followed by your message to 888777. A link to the tip line can also be found on the Cloquet Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages.