River Flood Warning from SUN 8:13 PM CDT until MON 4:46 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Olmsted County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.
* until Monday afternoon.
* At 7:30 PM Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.8 feet by this
evening.
&&