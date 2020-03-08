River Flood Warning from SUN 8:13 PM CDT until MON 4:46 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Olmsted County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.

* until Monday afternoon.

* At 7:30 PM Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.8 feet by this

evening.

&&