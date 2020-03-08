Would you want permanent Daylight Saving? Rochester locals react to the possibility

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Sunday, we set our clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.

Many people may feel sluggish during the first weeks because we lose an hour.

Two Rochester moms told KTTC what they think about Daylight Saving.

"My thoughts on Daylight Saving especially as a mom of a young child are they can be a little inconvenient. You know, from a schedule perspective, as far as to wake up and bedtimes are concerned," said Rosalid Sharain.

Another mom agreed that the loss of an hour makes a difference in life.

"I guess it is adjusting is a pain when you lose that hour, it is you feel like your losing it," said Katie Hyder.

Along with these moms, a middle schooler weighed in on her opinion of spring forward.

"I guess it's good because the days get longer and it adjusts time. I wasn't really tired cause I've been waking up earlier I don't know why, I guess my body is just adjusting," said Evelyn Hyder.

Minnesota may make Daylight Saving permanent.

The two moms we talked with have two different opinions on that proposal.

"Personally, I like that because I like the idea of having more daylight at night because I think it's depressing when you leave work and its already dark. And I also think for kids if it does get a little warmer and they have a little bit more time to be out and enjoy the outdoors after school, I think that can be advantageous," said Sharain.

"I think it's nice to have the morning time be, have the sun wake you up and feel like that natural rhythm works well I think, So I guess I would say I do like the Daylight Saving Time where we switch it seasonally," said Hyder.

Last year, the Former Florida Governor signed the Sunshine Protection Act for permanent Daylight Saving in that state. It still needs congress approval, but some people are concerned about students, and how their commute to school will be dark.

"Honestly, Minnesota has by my estimation about nine months of winter as it is. And it's dark for a really long period of time. So I think that rather or not Daylight Savings is permanent your going to have months in the year when it's dark when the kids go to school anyways," said Sharain.

Until changes are made our evenings will be lighter, until it's time to set our clocks back this November.

Should Minnesota keep "springing forward" for daylight saving time? Explain below! Posted by KTTC TV on Friday, March 6, 2020

On Facebook, KTTC asked viewers to vote on a poll on if Minnesota should keep "Springing Forward for Daylight Saving?

34 percent of you said yes, and 66 percent of you said no.

If Minnesota lawmakers pass the bill for permanent Daylight Saving, it goes to congress who would have to approve it next.