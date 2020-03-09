An active weather pattern returns this week

After amazing weekend weather, a more active weather pattern returns to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this week. We'll have several chances for rain and even snow in the next 5-7 days.

Precipitation Chances this Week:

Precipitation chances are in the forecast for Tuesday night, Thursday night, and into the weekend. Tuesday looks to be the best chance for light rain and a little rain/snow mix overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop from the upper 30s to around freezing early Wednesday morning. This could cause some headaches on the roadways early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the middle and lower 40s on Thursday keeping our precipitation type as rain Thursday afternoon and evening. There could be some very minor mixing late Thursday night.

Super Moon Tonight:

Skies should clear enough late tonight to see the "Super Moon"! This moon is also known as the "Worm Moon". Supermoons happen when the moon is at its closest approach to earth in orbit. The moon will seem bigger and brighter at night! It's also the last full moon of winter.

So hopefully skies will clear late tonight!

Nick