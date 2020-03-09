Athlete of the Week – Mason Madsen, Mayo Boys Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It doesn't take a genius to know Mason Madsen is good at basketball. Really good at basketball.

The Spartan senior has led his team in scoring in both of their playoff games thus far, leading them to the Section Championship game for the first time since 2008 where they'll face top-seeded Lakeville South.

"I'm going to just keep doing what it takes to win," Madsen said. "If that means scoring, it means scoring, but if that means something else in the next game against South, I'll do whatever it takes."

Madsen has been doing whatever it takes all season long. The senior sharp-shooter is working on 50/40/90 season, shooting 50% from the field, 41% from deep, and 92% at the line. But if you ask his father and head coach, it wasn't always like that.

"He's worked really hard to make himself a good shooter," Luke Madsen said. "His sophomore year, I wouldn't have said that about him. He really struggled. He worked on changing his shot, and he's turned himself into a special shooter."

More than a special shooter, Mason is a special player. He's had a knack for playing his best when his team needs it the most -- like finishing last Saturday's section semifinal against Century with an exclamation point.

"You work for those moments and you dream about those moments as a kid," said Mason. "Those moments at the end, that's something I'll never forget."

Not all players are built for those big game situations, but Mason's clutch DNA is something he's had all along.

"He's really competitive. Always has been," said Luke Madsen. "I think when you have that personality, you don't back down from the big moment."

Now, Mason and the Spartans face their biggest moment yet -- the Section 1AAAA Championship game against Lakeville South, and the chance to be the first boys Rochester City team to go to state since 2008.

"To make it would be just one of those things that you never forget," he said. "People can't ever take that away from you. Hopefully we'll come out and play well Friday, and that's what we'll have to talk about."

Mason Madsen of the Mayo boys basketball team is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.