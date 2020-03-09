Child injured in Byron after parked vehicle’s brakes fail

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Byron 3-year-old suffered injuries to her leg and elbow and had a bloody lip after she was partially hit by vehicle parked in her driveway.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, this happened in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue NE in Byron on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said the vehicle was in park and was on an incline when the brakes stopped working.

Authorities said the girl's father was outside with her and was able to stop the vehicle with his hands.

The girl was taken by Mayo Ambulance and has since been released, authorities said.

Deputies said they believe the incident was an accident.