CORONAVIRUS HOARDING: over prepping leads to barren shelves

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The coronavirus is causing major panic for people across the country; leaving shelves that once held sanitizers, wipes and disinfectants -- empty.

With two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Minnesota, we are no exception. People are stocking up on things from canned goods, to toilet paper.

Last Thursday, Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs -- along with other medical professionals -- gathered to provide latest the information on how to prepare for a community outbreak.

"Do you have necessary items in your home, like thermometers, ample prescription medication?" Briggs said in the press conference. "You might consider slowly building up supplies of non perishable foods over the next few weeks."

Prepare for the worst, but hope for the best. That message has been received.

"I've stocked up on a lot of perishables, toilet paper, paper towels, medications, prescriptions that we have, meats you can put in the freezer, pasta, that sort of thing." Roxanne Yelle said.

Last Thursday, while Vice President Mike Pence was visiting Minnesota, he sent out a message of his own.

"Unless you are ill," Vice President Pence said. "Do not buy facemasks."

Regardless of the message, faces masks, along with other medical supplies and sanitizers are flying off shelves nation wide -- and here in Rochester.

"I am a Christian woman, and I am praying for this virus," Ruth Rivers said. "I'm also keeping my hands and my face clean. I think we can make it but when we get out of sorts, then we gotta watch it."

But out of sorts, might be the only way to describe it. At a Target in Rochester, the chain has actually put restrictions on specific items. A poster hanging on barren shelves reads: "Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest."

Target isn't the only grocer struggling to keep items on hand -- between three stores KTTC visited Monday -- we have yet to find hand sanitizer.

According to CNN, there are five reasons some of these items are running out. First, people resort to extremes when they hear conflicting messages. Second, some are reacting to the lack of a clear direction from officials. Third, panic buying begets panic buying. Fourth, its natural to over-prepare. And lastly, it allows people to feel a sense of control.