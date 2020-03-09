Event returns to push Rochester to be a ‘community of wellness’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a three-day event about lifestyle medicine and wellness happening in Rochester.

Lotus Health Foundation's fourth annual Community of Wellness event is coming up March 19-21. Its theme is "20/20 Perfect Vision of Health."

The event aims to address the causes and cures of modern killer diseases, including diabetes and obesity.

Organizers sent KTTC this description of speakers who will be participating in the event:

Dr. Michael Greger will guide us from “How Not to Diet” to “How Not to Die”.

Dr. Saray Stancic will share her lifestyle transformation story from a MS patient to a marathon runner. ​

Dr. David Kroska enhances women’s health with a plant-based diet. ​

Dr. Neil Nedley will help us understand how nutrition affects brain health and discussing how we can cope with trauma and PTSD.​

The first two days of the event will be a symposium at the DoubleTree hotel. The third day will be a free community education day

In conjunction with the event, Mayor Kim Norton has signed a proclamation, deeming March 2020 as Lifestyle Wellness Awareness Month.

You may acquire tickets here.

You may also click here for the event's schedule.