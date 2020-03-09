Harlem Globetrotters teach an important lesson at Rochester school

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters stopped by a Rochester school Monday afternoon to talk about bullying prevention.

"We must stop bullying, cyber-bullying, whatever you call it, and love one another," said Globetrotter Flip White. "Like I said, love conquers all."

It's part of a program called "T.E.A.M up at School". Team stands for talk, empathize, ask and mobilize.

The interactive program got a few of the kids from Resurrection Lutheran School involved as well.

White made sure to show off a few tricks and the group of kindergarten through 8th graders had a little fun while learning about a serious topic.

"We are hoping that it reminds them, that it's okay to be nice," said White. "It's not cool to bully. Now days, kids think it's cool to pick on a person because they don't have the latest sneakers, the latest clothes, latest phone, anything. So we just got to stop this."

Teachers interested in having this same presentation at your school can reach out on the Harlem Globetrotter website.

The upcoming game at the Mayo Civic Center is on March 27th.