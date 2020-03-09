How is your family’s senior living center preparing for coronovirus? A Rochester facility shares its precautions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The coronavirus outbreak remains a huge concern across the country and around the world. White House officials say senior citizens are the most vulnerable.

﻿

Johann Medina, a nurse at River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Center, said older bodies become prone to certain illnesses.

"As you age, your immune system kind of declines with age, doesn't decline, but is more susceptible to infections especially to respiratory tract infections," Medina said.

He said River Bend is taking necessary precautions to combat the virus if it infects residents.

"We already are using gowns, gloves, and masks for any isolation precautions that we have. If any of our residents develop respiratory problems which we don't have any right now, but in case they do," Medina said.

Medina said the facility relies on the CDC for coronavirus facts on how staffers should handle it if a resident catches it.

"The CDC recommends the masks are used for people that are sick. We have them for any resident that develops respiratory symptoms. So they can use it for when they cough or sneeze so they don't propagate the illness to others. But in any case, if our residents go into isolation we will be using masks before entering their room," he said.

There's also a plan in place if a staff member becomes a COVID-19 patient.

"Sick people in our staff, they stay at home. If they start to develop symptoms while they are at the workplace we will get them covered and send them home or to seek medical attention as needed," Medina said.

There's also a plan for people visiting River Bend. There's a hand sanitizer station just inside the front door. And anyone who has traveled outside the country needs fill out a travel questionnaire at the front desk.

"Any areas in which the virus has been present out of the country like Italy, Iran, Korea, China, we ask them to please fill out a form and ask them if they have any respiratory symptoms, ask them if they have a fever or any other illnesses in the last few days," Medina said.

Medina says River Bend is also keeping the families of its nearly 100 residents informed.

"Some families have been concerned about it. We have sent letters with information that we got from the CDC, with information and guidelines from the public health on how to prevent the spread of this virus," he said.

According to the CDC, there are now more than 400 cases in the country including two in Minnesota and at least three in Iowa.

19 people have died.

President Trump and White House officials held a news conference regarding coronavirus on Monday.

Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, emphasized the impact this infection has on senior citizens.

"We have been looking at the data from around the world and we know now more than we ever have about who is at risk. Who is at risk? And we hope you help us communicate this to the American people. Are people over the age of 60 they're much likely to develop complications from the coronavirus and to be hospitalized from the coronavirus, the average age of death is age 80," Adams said.Paragraph

River Bend said it is stocking up on masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer and realizes those items are selling out.

