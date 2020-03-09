MARKETS TUMBLE: historically long bull market close to ending

(KTTC) -- The first "Circuit Breaker" since the 1990s was triggered Monday after the stock market dropped 7% after opening, causing a 15-minute delay on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor. Dan Langworthy, a Rochester based investment adviser, says this is automatically built in to "take the emotion out" of the trading.

The DOW is down 19% after Monday trading, and if Tuesday shows another loss of more than 1%, the market will officially become a "bear market," ending the longest "bull market" in history. A big factor in Monday's big drop, other than the Coronavirus fears, is the fact that Saudi Arabia and Russia are now flooding the oil market, driving prices down and scaring investors.

However, Langworthy tells KTTC, "You have to remember, the stock market itself is what we refer to as a 'leading indicator.' In other words, it reacts in anticipation in what may, or may not happen. So, what we're seeing in the markets today is an anticipation of what might happen if this Coronavirus truly takes hold here in the U.S. and affects corporate earnings and our overall economic growth in a negative way."

So, just because speculation has markets trending downward, that doesn't necessarily mean that consumers are going to stop buying if the market recovers. However, some economists are predicting another recession and now, the U.S. Treasury Yield is at its lowest point in history.

With many 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans out there, many may look at their retirement portfolios and start to panic. Langworthy says it's not time to panic, especially if you are young. "If the money is earmarked for retirement, I think you need to look at the timeline relative to retirement of where you're at. So if you're in your 30s, 40s, even early 50s for that matter, certainly don't panic is the overall message. In fact, take advantage of these low prices."

However, if you're closer to retirement, you might want to look at your investments. "If you're approaching retirement, I certainly wouldn't be opposed to limiting your overall risk exposure."