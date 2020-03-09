Mayo BB Prepares for Section 1AAAA Championship Game

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Mayo Spartans are in the Section 1AAAA Championship for the first time since 2008, which is also the last time a boys Rochester city school team made it to the state tournament.

The Spartans beat cross-town rival Century 74-57 on Saturday night to earn a berth in the section title game.

Up next is the Section title game against top-seeded Lakeville South, and Mayo knows they're in for a tough test.

"They're a team that's probably predicated on being a great defensive team first," said Mayo Head Coach Luke Madsen. "They have a lot of skilled kids, though, as well. They're younger, and probably the thing that have seen them will talk about right away is their size."

"They're really good. They're just a solid program year-in and year-out," Mason Madsen said. "We'll probably spend these next couple of days scheming a little bit and practicing. Then one more go around at the Civic Center, so may the best team win I guess."

Mayo and South will tip off at the Civic Center Friday night at 6 p.m. for the right to go to state.