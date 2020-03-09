Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Jordan 91, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67
Waseca 56, Blue Earth Area 36
1A Section 2=
Semifinal=
New Ulm Cathedral 82, BOLD 68
Springfield 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66
1A Section 6=
Semifinal=
Henning 78, Mahnomen/Waubun 35
West Central 68, Hancock 47
1A Section 8=
Semifinal=
Ada-Borup 53, Fertile-Beltrami 45
Cass Lake-Bena 82, Blackduck 64
