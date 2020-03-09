PREVIEW: Lourdes GBB Prepares for State Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Eagles held their second to last home practice of the season this afternoon before they head up to Minneapolis as the Number 1 Overall seed in the double-a tournament.

They'll face unseeded Concordia Academy-Roseville on Wednesday at Williams Arena, who will be sure to have "upset" on their mind.

But the Eagles don't mind the pressure that comes with the one-seed -- they've been playing with all season long.

"Having been in that position all year long has helped us prepare for having that No.1 seed," said Head Coach Aaron Berg. "At the same time, once you get up there, you can just throw all the seeds away and anybody can beat anybody."

"There's a cool thing that Coach Berg said earlier. He said 'We gotta take that target off our back and put it on our chest, and look at the girl and say 'You gotta come get it if you want it,' and I think we're doing a great job of that right now and teams should be scared of us," senior forward Alyssa Ustby said.

Lourdes will face Concordia Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. up at the Barn. They'll look to keep the good times rolling -- the Eagles have won 16 games in a row.