Rochester city park could undergo name change to correct decades-old typo

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A typo from more than 50 years ago set the name "Cooke Park" into motion and now there is a proposal to change it to its proper name, Cook.

The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is seeking the park board approval to fix the name error of what is currently known as Cooke Park.

Park board minutes from Oct. 13, 1949 confirm that the correct name is John R. Cook Park. The board will discuss the correction Tuesday. There will be a public hearing about the name-change during the April 7 park board meeting.

"We feel it's important to honor that history and make the correction," said Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman.

According to the news release, the added “e” appeared in the 1967 City of Rochester, “City Government” book. The error perpetuated and eventually led to changes in the park signage.

John R. Cook was one of the very early residents of Rochester. He settled in the community in 1856.

He played an important role in the development and early business activities in the community. John R. Cook’s heirs donated a part of the land for the park to the City of Rochester.