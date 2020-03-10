5 more Iowans test positive for virus; 1 works at restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Five more Iowa residents have tested positive for new coronavirus, including a restaurant worker in Council Bluffs.

Officials said Monday that besides the Council Bluff case, all of the other people infected are from Johnson County in eastern Iowa and all were on an Egyptian cruise.

The new cases bring the total number of Iowa infections to eight. On Sunday, officials announced Iowa's first COVID-19 cases, as three individuals from Johnson County who had been on the cruise tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness

