BREAKING: Minnesota reports 3rd coronavirus case; patient critical

(KTTC/AP) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Health, the patient is an Anoka County resident in their 30s "who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers."

According to the news release, the patient is hospitalized and is in critical condition.

The Department of Health said it is working with Anoka County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact those who have been in contact with the patient.

The Department of Health said Minnesotans must continue to do the following the limit spread of the virus:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

Avoid touching your face throughout the day.

