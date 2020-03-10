Bridging the past to the present; Austin High School students celebrate women’s history

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Members of Austin High School's choir and band joined a local performance group Tuesday to celebrate women's history.

March is Women's History Month. The Austin Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) partnered with the Mower County Historical Society to sponsor the 15th Annual Women's History Celebration.

Students watched actors from "History Alive Lanesboro" re-enact speeches from notable women in history directly involved in advocating for women's suffrage.

The goal of the presentation was to remind students of the struggles of women in history but to also celebrate their accomplishments.

Sophomore JoEllen Rice hopes to be a doctor one day and acknowledged how far women have come.

"Do what you believe in. Don't worry what people think, especially if it's just a boy's thing. If you want to play football, play football. You are only young once, so enjoy your life," said Rice.