Charles City father charged with first-degree murder in baby’s death

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa father is now charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death after the death of his 3-month-old child.

The Charles City Police Department and New Hampton Police Department arrested and charged Shane Michael Morris in New Hampton on Monday.

Back on August 3, 2019, Charles City Police started an investigation into a possible child abuse case on a 3-month-old child. The child was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment and then transported to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The child died a day later.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with the case. Morris is currently being held in the Floyd County jail.