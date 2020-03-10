Cloquet man charged with 3 counts of murder, bail set at $1 million

CLOQUET, Minn. (KBJR) -- The man accused of killing a mother and her baby in Cloquet was charged with three counts of murder, including the murder of an unborn child, Tuesday morning.

Sheldon James Thompson, 33, of Cloquet, appeared in Carlton County Court, where a judge set his bail at $1 million.

He was arrested after the bodies of Jackie Defoe, 27, and her 18-month-old son, Kevin Junior, were found inside a Cloquet home on Locke Lane Sunday morning.

Friends told KBJR 6 during a memorial walk for the victims Monday that Defoe was also pregnant at the time of her death.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, March 7, someone called 911 to reported they had contact with Thompson, who they reported was acting unusual.

The reporting party indicated Thompson had allegedly told them he had killed Defoe and made a gesture indicating he may have strangled her.

After receiving that report, officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department went to Defoe's house in Cloquet to check on her.

According to the criminal complaint, officers knocked on the door, but no one answered. Authorities say officers couldn't see anyone inside, but saw damage to the front door.

Court documents indicate a Fond du Lac Housing worker told officers he had been doing work at the home on Friday and saw the home to be in "disarray," which he told authorities was unusual. The worker told authorities that both bedroom doors were closed and he did not enter the bedroom.

Officers then applied for a search warrant.

When they entered the bedroom, they found Defoe's body in a closet with several deep cuts, according to the criminal complaint.

In a separate bedroom, officers found Kevin Junior's body with bruising around his head.

According to court documents, Thompson had lived at the house for a time, but wasn't present when officers were there.

Law enforcement began searching for Thompson, according to court records.

They determined he was allegedly in a vehicle with another person. Court documents indicate that person picked Thompson up from a home in Cloquet and after driving around for a period of time, dropped him off on the side of the road.

Court documents show Thompson apparently called 911, wanting to turn himself in and gave them a location.

When officers arrived at that location, Thompson was apparently not there.

He was eventually located with help from a state patrol helicopter and K9.

According to the medical examiner, Defoe was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Thompson is due back in court on Monday.

READ MORE:

Suspect arrested in Cloquet double-homicide