CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS: University of Minnesota cancels travel, prepares for online classes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an online letter, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel says the school is canceling all "non-essential University-funded travel" as of this coming Monday.

The decision is a reaction to the ongoing challenges from the novel coronavirus.

The school is also telling faculty members to make preparations to move classes online. The letter did not state exactly when the classes would move online.

The Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses are on Spring Break this week. The Crookston and Morris campuses have their spring breaks next week.

Gabel says the decisions are based on discussions with campus leaders, health officials and guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the letter Gabel also states the two students who recently returned from Europe and are now under quarantine, are not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms. The school is continuing to help those students.