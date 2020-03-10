Fire officials warn new middle school location might have a bigger price tag than planned

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The debate on where to build Rochester's newest middle school continues, and now local officials are raising concerns.

One concern is the potential need for a new fire station sooner than first planned if the new school was built on the southwest part of town.

Chief Eric Kerska with the Rochester Fire Department says it was never in the departments strategic 20 year plan, which is based off the city's plan, to build another station in southwest Rochester this soon.

Kerska has made the city council aware that by around the year 2030, two more fire stations will be needed to keep up with the projected growth of Rochester -- one downtown and one in the northwest part of town.

But should the new school be built in southwest Rochester, there will be a need to add a third station. Which is at least an additional $5.8 million.

"If the school was to be built, potentially that could change our plan," said Kerska. "My goal, is I have to keep the the IOS (Insurance Services Office) rating for the city. And so response time are very important to that."

Kerska hopes that by making the school board and city council aware of this concern, the two groups will work together better to make a decision.

He says if the school is built in northwest Rochester, it would follow more in line to the city strategic plan and a third fire station would not be needed.

We did reach out to the Rochester Public School District to share its thoughts on this new development, but as of Tuesday evening, we have not heard back from them.