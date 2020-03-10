Former RPD officer charged with child sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A former Rochester Police officer, who resigned from the department nearly five years ago, has been charged with child sex crimes in Olmsted County.

Court documents said 42-year-old Joshua Laber had a "significant relationship" with a minor under the age of 16. The victim told police that Laber put a camera in the bathroom while the victim showered.

According to court documents, the victim told a friend that Laber sexually abused the victim.

After a search warrant was issued in January, officers said they found child pornography on his laptop.

Laber appeared in court on Monday and was released on $40,000 unconditional bail. His next court appearance is April 30.

He has been charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16, as well as possessing child pornography. Both charges are felonies.

In a statement to KTTC, Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the following:

"Mr. Laber resigned from the police department nearly 5 years ago. The current charges that Mr. Laber is facing stem from conduct that occurred after he resigned from the police department. The conduct alleged in the charges filed against Mr. Laber are absolutely contrary to the department's mission and core values."