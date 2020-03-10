Freeborn County authorities warn residents about possible law enforcement impersonator
NEAR ELLENDALE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Freeborn County authorities are warning residents about a possible law enforcement impersonator after responding to two separate incidents over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the first incident was late Saturday near I-35 near Ellendale. The Sheriff's Office said the victim reported that a vehicle described as an "older, dirty Dodge Durango with loud exhaust" pulled up to him and a man identified himself as an Iowa Deputy.
He was described as about 30 years old with a medium build and dark hair. Authorities said the victim called 911 and the suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Authorities said the second incident occurred 90 minutes later on I-35 two miles south of Ellendale. The Sheriff's Office said a passerby reported the suspect vehicle with lights flashing in the front window and a car pulled over.
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is asking you to contact the Sheriff's Office if you've encountered this type of situation or if you know someone who matches this description.
The Sheriff's Office gave the following advice if you are being pulled over and become suspicious:
- Turn your hazards on and pull over in a public area that has people. At night, drive to a well-lit area.
- Dial 911 while looking for a safe place to stop. Tell the dispatcher your location to confirm that it is a legitimate officer.
- Lock your doors and only put windows down a few inches.
- Look for a uniform or other official Sheriff or Police markings on the subject's clothes.
- Explain to the officer that you're uneasy and ask to see their official department photo ID and badge. Note their name and department.
- Don't reach for your phone when they're near your vehicle because if the subject is an officer, they may believe you're looking for a weapon. First tell the subject you would like to reach for your phone to dial 911 to confirm they're a legitimate police officer.