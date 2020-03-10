Freeborn County authorities warn residents about possible law enforcement impersonator

NEAR ELLENDALE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Freeborn County authorities are warning residents about a possible law enforcement impersonator after responding to two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the first incident was late Saturday near I-35 near Ellendale. The Sheriff's Office said the victim reported that a vehicle described as an "older, dirty Dodge Durango with loud exhaust" pulled up to him and a man identified himself as an Iowa Deputy.

He was described as about 30 years old with a medium build and dark hair. Authorities said the victim called 911 and the suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said the second incident occurred 90 minutes later on I-35 two miles south of Ellendale. The Sheriff's Office said a passerby reported the suspect vehicle with lights flashing in the front window and a car pulled over.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is asking you to contact the Sheriff's Office if you've encountered this type of situation or if you know someone who matches this description.

