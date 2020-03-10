ONLY ON: Byron father speaks with KTTC about incident involving daughter

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, KTTC reported a story involving a three year old girl who was run over by a parked car in her driveway Sunday. On Tuesday, Keith Hewlett, the girl's father, wanted to set the record straight.

Hewlett says the family's Dodge Dart was parked in the driveway for a while as he was cleaning it. That's when he heard a "ping" noise and saw the car roll backwards. The car's park gear had failed, it went into neutral and began to roll down hill.

Hewlett explained, "I jumped in the car as fast as I could and just ripped the door open and jumped in. I started pushing the brakes and the brakes wouldn't work and then I started ripping the e-brake and nothing was happening with the e-brake. So, I just ended up shoving my leg in between the door and the ground to try to get it to stop."

His daughter however, had already been run over by the back tire. "She was behind the car," said Hewlett. "There's still a chalk mark on the car of where she put her hand to stop it. She fell under it and it ran over part of her chest and her arm. Her head and her ear were kind of crushed too and it tore a bunch of hair out of her head. It was pretty bad she lost quite a bit of hair out of the deal."

Despite all that, Hewlett says his daughter is doing well and that she was dancing around to "Frozen II" Tuesday morning in good spirits. You can hear his recollection of the events in the video above.

Hewlett isn't the first person this has happened to. In 2019, Dodge recalled more than 300,000 Dodge Darts for this transmission issue. The recall stated a "bushing can fail" causing the shifter cable to move and when that happens, the transmission can either not recognize the shifting of gears or cause it to come out of park and roll away.

When asked about what he took away from this incident, Hewlett went on to say that he will further research cars before buying them after having a slew of issues with the no longer commissioned Dart model and try to keep up to date on recalls.