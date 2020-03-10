Police impersonator reported in multiple southern Minnesota counties

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - Less than a month ago, we reported two incidents on someone impersonating an Rochester Police Department officer. Now, a similar case is happening in Freeborn and Steele Counties.

After a confrontation right off of Interstate 35 with a driver claiming to be an officer driving a Dodge Durango, one traveler decided see for himself.

"The subject actually identified himself as an Iowa deputy to my dispatcher," said Chief Deputy Todd Earl of the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

The police impersonator in the Durango left the scene. However, he was spotted again 90 minutes later, this time by a woman driving on 35.

"She heard a conversation between some people and employees in Casey's and said 'Wow I just went by a car that matched that description that had somebody pulled over,'" said Earl.

While the circumstances may be similar, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office believes the person behind this weekend's incidents is different from the one in Olmsted County.

"Physical description was not quite matching what was given in Rochester," Earl said. "At this point, we can't tie both of them together."

With this being the second case recently, we wanted to find out if you would you know what to do.

"You know, I'm not sure I would know what to look for but I would hope I would see their lights if its an unmarked car," said one customer at Casey's.

"Look for their uniform if I was pulled over but other than that I feel I would be pretty trusting. It's scary now that you mention it."

"You let the officer know you are calling the dispatcher to make sure he's real," another customer correctly answered. "You get the name, badge number and the dispatcher will tell you if he's real or not."

"Most of what I'd say is use your instincts when you get stopped," advises Earl. "Were you actually doing something wrong?"

Anything that seems off could be a red flag.

"Take a look at the lights in the back. Is it one light blinking or is it a Christams tree lit up behind you? Everyone knows you can see a squad car from a long way away," said Earl. "Don't be afraid to look at us. See what we're wearing. It's definitely not something we take lightly either. We aggressively try to figure out who it is."

The Ellendale suspect was described as a male in his 30s with dark hair and medium build. The impersonator in Rochester was compared as younger, more athletic and distinguishable by an eyebrow scar, rose neck tattoo and badge reading 'Sledgehammer'.

Impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor in the state of Minnesota.

For more information about what to do when pulled over by a suspicious vehicle, find out more here.