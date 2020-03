ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have confirmed that a man struck by a vehicle in Northwest Rochester died on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Ricky Tomfohrde, 60, of Rochester, was walking near 7th Street and 6th Avenue Northwest when he was hit by a Subaru.

The crash happened on Tuesday, March 3.

The driver of the Subaru is 60-year-old Darlene Barth.

No charges have been filed at this time.