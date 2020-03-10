PREVIEW: Stewartville Prepares for Section 1AA Championship Game

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a match up of two of the best teams in Class AA, but only one of them will be able to make it to the state tournament.

Third-seeded Stewartville will face top-seeded Caledonia in the Section 1AA Champoinship game on Thursday night.

The Tigers are led by the state's leading scorer in Will Tschetter, who has brought a plethora of D1 coaches to our area recently -- including the Colorado State coaching staff on Saturday.

Stewartville knows it will be tough to shut down Caledonia's high-octane offense led by the dynamic King brothers, but they aren't scared to face the state's number 1 team.

"It's going to be a tall task for us. They're the Number 1 team in the state for a reason," said Tigers head coach Adam Girtman. "They're a really sound squad, and we have to put together a game plan, stick to the game plan, and the ball is going to have to bounce our way a little bit, and I think we got a good shot."

"They're a great team. This is the first time we've been in this game since 2009," Tschetter said. "I think we're nervous, but I we're also pretty confident and I think we're ready to play."

Tip off in the Section 1AA title game is Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Arena.